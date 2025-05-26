[VIDEO] Chaos erupts as WWE champions are assaulted seconds after major victory

Major WWE champions picked up a big win. However, they were assaulted moments later.

Last week on WWE NXT, Josh Briggs faced off against Shawn Spears in a singles match. Following the match, The Culling got in the ring and assaulted Briggs. However, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger came to his support, thereby setting up a tag team match for NXT Battleground.

Tonight at WWE NXT Battleground, Josh Briggs and Hank & Tank faced off against The Culling in a six-man tag team contest. The babyfaces put up a tough fight and ended up picking up the win. However, following the match, The Culling ambushed them and assaulted them.

Izzi Dame went to grab a steel chair; however, she was stopped by Yoshiki Inamura, who made a surprise return. He got into the ring with the steel chair and leveled the playing field by assaulting The Culling. In the end, Shawn Spears and his group were sent running as the babyfaces celebrated in the ring. Josh Briggs hugged his tag team partner after seeing him back in NXT again.

It will be interesting to see where The Culling goes after tonight's loss to Josh Briggs, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger.

