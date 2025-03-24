[VIDEO] CM Punk attempts to attack Cody Rhodes; WWE icons share heartfelt moment at live event

CM Punk hilariously attempted to attack Cody Rhodes at a recent WWE live event in Europe as part of the company's three-week excursion outside the United States. The two superstars also shared a heartfelt moment after their match.

As part of the Road to Wrestlemania tour, Punk and Rhodes teamed up to take on Gunther and Solo Sikoa in a tag match. Fans inside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, erupted as the two icons were victorious against the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and the former Tribal Chief of the Bloodline.

During their postmatch celebration, The Second City Saint was standing in the middle turnbuckle when The American Nightmare put him on his shoulders. The two were applauded by the crowd, with CM Punk jokingly trying to hit Cody Rhodes with an elbow to the head.

Here's the video of the hilarious moment:

CM Punk laughed after his gesture as Cody Rhodes seemingly didn't notice what happened. Nevertheless, the two continued their celebration, with Punk eventually using his trademark gestures to send the crowd home happy.

Punk and Rhodes are set to be in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday for WWE RAW live at the OVO Hydro. The Straight-Edge Superstar surely has a lot to say after a Triple Threat Match involving him, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns has been made official.

On the other hand, Rhodes will be in the same building as John Cena for the second straight RAW. The two came face to face last week, but nothing physical happened between the two stars competing for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk also playfully tried to attack Cody Rhodes last year on SmackDown

Sunday night was not the first time CM Punk tried to attack Cody Rhodes off-camera. Punk saved Rhodes from The Bloodline on the June 21, 2024, episode of SmackDown. The Second City Saint used a baseball bat to prevent the attack.

In the video below, Punk playfully tried to attack The American Nightmare with a baseball bat as they were going out in the back. It was filmed by a fan in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

It will be interesting to see if Punk gets involved in Rhodes' feud with John Cena. However, he already has his hands full with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

