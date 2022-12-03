[VIDEO] Current champion debuts dangerous new finisher on WWE SmackDown

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw the surprising debut of a new finisher, namely 'The Last Symphony', by Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

He competed in a grueling singles match against Kofi Kingston on the show. The challenger pushed the champion to his limits throughout the bout. The match's closing moments saw Gunther hit his signature high-intensity Powerbomb. Usually, that would have sealed his victory, but Kingston surprised him by kicking out of the pinfall attempt.

Gunther lifted Kofi over his shoulder and swung him around before slamming the New Day member onto the mat. The latter couldn't kick out this time, and the champion walked out with a convincing victory. The commentators were quick to christen the move 'The Last Symphony', giving The Ring General's matches a crescendo to build up to.

Here's a video of Gunther's new finisher:

Interestingly, earlier in the match, we saw Braun Strowman rush to ringside when Imperium members kept interfering behind the referee's back. The Monster Among Monsters attacked Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. The commentators were quick to recall how the two men were instrumental in Strowman's elimination from the WWE SmackDown World Cup.

In the coming weeks, we may see Braun Strowman engage in a huge title feud with Gunther on WWE SmackDown. With Richochet winning the World Cup to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, The Ring General has multiple foes lined up to take his title away from him in the coming weeks.

