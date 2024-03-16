[VIDEO] Damage CTRL member seemingly suffers leg injury on SmackDown; spotted limping

Damage CTRL headlined WWE SmackDown tonight as current member Dakota Kai took on former member Bayley in what was an explosive end to the show. One member unfortunately appeared to have suffered a leg injury of some sort.

This week on the blue brand, the finish to Dakota Kai vs. Bayley was a bit disappointing as it ended in a DQ as Damage CTRL would all assault Bayley. However, fans were quick to note that one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Asuka, was observed limping in the ring.

Although it's only seen for a brief moment in the clip below, it shows the champion Asuka limping around as Naomi made her way to the ring.

Expand Tweet

What was also interesting was that Asuka was cautious in the ring after Naomi came in. Unfortunately for Bayley, even Naomi's help wasn't enough tonight against Damage CTRL as the numbers game proved to be too strong for them.

This is certainly going to be an issue for Bayley, but regarding Asuka, it is still unsure whether it was a genuine issue or she just misstepped and could be just a mild sprain. Either way, there will be questions surrounding her WrestleMania status.

Expand Tweet

She is expected to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Kairi Sane while IYO KSY defends her Women's Championship against Bayley at The Show of Shows.

Poll : Were you happy with the finish to SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion