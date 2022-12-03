Video: Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn announces that she's married for a second time

It's been almost a decade since Kaitlyn was last seen in WWE after the former Divas Champion requested her release in order to plan her upcoming wedding.

Kaitlyn and her first husband, PJ Braun, have since announced their divorce, which was finalized back in 2017. The former star recently took to her Instagram stories to share that she is married for a second time.

The former Champion tied the knot with personal coach and motivational speaker Grant Dziak in Austin, Texas.

Kaitlyn shared several updates, including one above, where she appeared to reveal that the couple didn't have a conventional wedding ceremony.

Will Kaitlyn return to WWE as part of The Royal Rumble?

Kaitlyn hasn't been seen on WWE TV since 2019. At the time, she was part of a backstage segment on the RAW Reunion show. Ahead of this appearance, she competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic but was quickly eliminated in the first round.

Emma will finally make her Royal Rumble debut if she is included in the match in just eight weeks' time, but could Kaitlyn also be included in the match? WWE's Women's Division is currently the biggest, and the company could choose to avoid any outside entrants and focus on its current roster.

Kaitlyn has made sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion over the past few years but is one of only a handful of women who have never competed in The Women's Royal Rumble. She could be an interesting entrant, especially since she could go toe-to-toe with Rhea Ripley.

Do you think Kaitlyn should make her return as part of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match? Have your say in the comments section below.

