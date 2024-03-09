[VIDEO] How The Rock responded to getting slapped by Cody Rhodes after SmackDown went off the air

SmackDown ended in a stunning moment as Cody Rhodes finally got one back over The Rock, slapping him for a personal comment that he made. So, how did The Great One respond after SmackDown went off the air?

Fans were admittedly underwhelmed when SmackDown ended abruptly as Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock, only for the screen to go black. It isn't clear whether the entrances and other things on the show ran over the time limit - essentially restricting what could have been done in the main event or if this was how things were planned out anyway.

Thanks to some Twitter/X users, footage was posted of what happened after SmackDown went off the air. The Rock and Roman Reigns walked away without any retaliation, as you can see below:

It was a tense segment featuring all men, but Roman Reigns took a back seat to Rock - who had verbal back-and-forths with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

In the biggest WrestleMania of all time, we will get the biggest tag team match as Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

As stipulated last week, if Cody and Seth lose, then the main event of Night 2 will be a Bloodline Rules (anything goes) match. If they win, the main event will have zero Bloodline interference.

The stakes increased when The Brahma Bull announced that if Cody lost to Roman Reigns on Night 2, he would never be allowed to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again.

