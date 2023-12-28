[VIDEO] Incredible new finisher debuted against Chelsea Green & Piper Niven at WWE Live Event

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are no longer Women's Tag Team Champions after an interesting reign that saw Green replace her initial partner, Sonya Deville, following an injury. They lost again, this time in a live event that saw a brand-new finisher being introduced.

You probably know by now that the last live episode of RAW this year featured Chelsea Green and Piper Niven losing the Women's Tag Team Titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The decision wasn't necessarily popular online, but the live crowd responded well.

Kayden and Katana retained the titles at the Live Event in Boston, which immediately followed the Madison Square Garden show, this time debuting an incredible new finisher against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Check out the clip below:

It was a massive moment for Katana and Carter, who will look to carry that momentum into the new year as they were the final new champions crowned on WWE TV this year.

It will be interesting to see what awaits them in the near future.

What did you think of the incredibly athletic new finisher debuted by the champions? Did you like it better than the old one? Let us know in the comments below!