Video: Jake Paul wants to team up with current WWE Superstar to take on The Usos

Jake Paul still has some unfinished business with The Bloodline, namely current WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The younger Paul brother crossed paths with Jimmy and Jey Uso during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022.

Jake Paul rushed down to the ring and cleared the area after his friends were dragged from the barrier and attacked. Fans saw Jake lay out The Usos with his hard punches and even lock eyes with the Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. However, they were separated before they could exchange blows.

Logan Paul would then be laid out with a Superman Punch and Spear from Roman Reigns, losing the title bout after an extraordinary performance. But it seems that The Problem Child isn't going to let this slide and is calling for his brother to go after The Usos in a tag team match soon.

"We're gonna have a tag team match. We're gonna show up, and me and my brother are coming back for The Usos, okay, I promise you that. Because what I felt in my heart when we lost to them, it wasn't a vibe. So I wanna come back and avenge that loss for my brother," said Jake Paul. (0:42 onward)

We're not sure when a tag team match between The Usos and the Paul brothers is going to come by since Logan suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee. Hopefully, we'll see the two back in action once Logan Paul is cleared to wrestle again.

Jake Paul wants Paul Heyman as his manager

The undefeated fighter has been making headlines in the sport of boxing for some time now and seems to want to do the same in WWE.

After gracing the WWE Universe with his first-ever official appearance at the Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event, he may set his eyes on making waves in the company. Following an outstanding showing by Logan Paul against the likes of Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Roman Reigns himself, it looks as if Jake is interested in joining the professional wrestling world too.

In a recent conversation with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Jake Paul revealed that he quite enjoys the characters present in WWE. He also stated that he finds Paul Heyman to be the best of them and wants The Wise Man to be his manager someday.

“Paul Heyman is very entertaining and smart. I love a lot of the WWE characters, and he’s on another level. I’d love him in my corner. We’d be Paul and Paul,” Jake Paul said.

Paul Heyman responded to this praise quite sarcastically as he reminded everyone that he's the Special Counsel of The Tribal Chief.

Do you want to see Logan and Jake Paul take on The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles? Sound off below.

