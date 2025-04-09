[VIDEO] Jordynne Grace involved in dangerous spot; nearly injured on WWE show

Jordynne Grace competed in a match on this week's WWE NXT. However, she was involved in a dangerous spot that had fans concerned for her health.

Jordynne has had her eye on the NXT Women's Championship for the past few weeks. Last week on NXT, Ava announced that Stephanie Vaquer had to relinquish the Women's North American Championship. La Primera agreed to do so if she got to choose her opponent for Stand & Deliver 2025. Ava agreed to her condition. She was interrupted by Grace and then by Jaida Parker, who both tussled for a shot at her title. As things got heated, a match was made official for tonight.

Tonight on NXT, Grace faced off against Parker in the opening match, with Stephanie Vaquer ringside. During the match, the former TNA star went for a suicide dive, but her foot got caught on the second rope and she crashed to the floor. Luckily, she wasn't badly injured and was able to complete the match without any problem. This bout ended in DQ after Vaquer got involved and attacked Grace after she was provoked by Jaida Parker.

Check out the spot below:

It will be interesting to see whether Stephanie Vaquer will choose Jordynne Grace to face her at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

