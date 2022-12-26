[Video] Kevin Owens sends a heartfelt message to WWE backstage crew

Kevin Owens loves his fans and colleagues, and has shown his appreciation to the people who work backstage in WWE by posting a video on Twitter wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Kevin Owens has been an important part of WWE for many years and is currently involved in a storyline with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Owens began his tenure in NXT before being promoted to the main roster, where he made his main roster debut against John Cena. Kevin, too, has signed a multi-year contract with the company and does not appear to be leaving anytime soon.

In a video posted to Twitter, The Prize Fighter sent a heartfelt message to his fans, wishing them Happy Holidays and a Merry Christmas. He also thanked everyone in WWE who has worked with him in the ring or backstage, whether they are involved in the event or work at Headquarters.

Kevin thanked them all and said they are the reason WWE puts on the best shows possible and allows fans to see the best product the company has to offer.

The passion and dedication KO has for WWE is admirable, and his appreciation for the work done by everyone both on and off-screen demonstrates how much he recognizes and loves being a part of WWE.

Kevin Owens will compete in the main event of SmackDown's final episode of 2022

Kevin Owens' ongoing rivalry with The Bloodline has been nothing short of entertaining, especially with his best friend Sami Zayn in the mix. However, this rivalry has enraged The Tribal Chief, who is on a mission to smash The Prize Fighter.

Roman Reigns recently demanded a tag team match with Honorary Uce Sami Zayn against Kevin Owens and a partner of his choice to air on the year's final SmackDown on December 30. On the December 16th episode of the blue brand, it was revealed that The Prize Fighter's partner would be none other than 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Last week, The Bloodline vowed to smash Kevin Owens and John Cena in order to make the WWE Universe acknowledge The Bloodline and keep them on top of their Island of Relevancy.

It will be interesting to see the pairing of one of the all-time greats and The Prize Fighter, especially since KO's son is known to be a big fan of Cena. Watching them coexist will be a treat for the WWE Universe.

What do you think about John Cena appearing on WWE Television? Let us know in the comments.

