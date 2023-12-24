[VIDEO] LA Knight honored with key to the city following an incredible year in WWE 

WWE Superstar LA Knight was honored with the key to the city of Hagerstown, where his fans showed up in massive numbers.

Following a great run in 2023, the SmackDown Superstar is largely regarded as WWE's breakout talent of the year. Knight challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and although he couldn't dethrone The Tribal Chief, his rise to the main event was one for the history books.

The City of Hagerstown, Maryland, presented The Megastar with the honor in University Plaza. Fans welcomed the popular WWE babyface with "Welcome Home" and "You deserve it" chants.

LA Knight addressed his hometown crowd and thanked them for their support. He spoke directly to the younger audience and encouraged kids to pursue their dreams despite all the challenges.

Knight recalled how he had seen days of struggle where his hometown remained the only constant in his life, crediting the place for holding a special spot while he pursued his pro-wrestling dreams.

Below is the full video of LA Knight receiving the key to the city of Hagerstown:

LA Knight booked for a massive triple-threat match against two former World Champions

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw three top superstars share their mutual goal of going after Roman Reigns. AJ Styles blasted Knight for walking over him to get a title shot against Reigns and demanded that he be given the first shot at The Tribal Chief.

Styles also dismissed Randy Orton's plans to hunt The Bloodline, who injured him last year. This led to a confrontation between the three, forcing SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to make an exciting proposal.

Aldis booked a massive triple-threat match between Knight, Orton, and Styles on SmackDown's special edition, "New Year's Revolution," scheduled for January 5th, 2024. The winner of this match will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble later in the month.

