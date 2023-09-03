[VIDEO] LA Knight pays a subtle but beautiful tribute to Bray Wyatt during his match at Payback 2023

LA Knight will always be Bray Wyatt's last opponent - undoubtedly a bittersweet feeling for the former. While Knight took the mantle in the main event when paying tribute to Wyatt, he also did so in a subtle but beautiful way at Payback 2023.

At Payback, LA Knight defeated The Miz in a match where John Cena declared himself as the special guest referee. While it led to a tense moment between Knight and WWE's former franchise player, they still made up in the end.

You can see a subtle tribute in the video below as LA Knight hit Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail on The A-Lister.

He isn't the first superstar to do so. On the RAW before Payback, Becky Lynch paid an emotional tribute to Wyatt after her war with Zoey Stark. Even Seth Rollins paid his tribute by saying "Yowie Wowie" before his promo.

But what really made the fans talk about LA Knight's match was the tense confrontation with John Cena. They did ultimately shake hands, but Knight didn't seem to trust the now-famous Hollywood star.

It will be interesting to see how things play out, especially since The Cenation Leader is expected to be around for nearly two more months.

