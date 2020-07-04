[VIDEO] Lacey Evans "steals" AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship

Lacey Evans' expression when she gets caught is hilarious.

AJ Styles couldn't believe what Lacey Evans had done.

Lacey Evans with AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship

Lacey Evans has quickly become one of WWE's main event talents. Even though the Sassy Southern Belle hasn't won a singles Championship in the company, she has come close on many occasions. The same goes for the man whose Intercontinental Championship she was seen running away with, AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One, since his WWE debut, has won many accolades in the promotion.

Lacey Evans runs away with AJ Styles' Championship

not Lacey stealing AJ’s title😭 nothing but respect for MY intercontinental champion! pic.twitter.com/JJpQo0UYAm — sarah 𑁍 (@flairsnia) July 3, 2020

A video of Lacey Evans stealing AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship has recently come to light on social media. In the video one can see Evans posing with the Championship and later running away when Styles sees her. This looks like a prank that The Sassy Southern Belle was playing on Styles.

AJ Styles won the Intercontinental Championship a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. Sami Zayn was the Intercontinental Champion, but he was forced to vacate the Title after he decided to not compete during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Brand held a tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion. SmackDown Superstars such as King Corbin, Elias, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles competed in the tournament. Styles and Bryan faced off in the finals with Styles winning his first Intercontinental Championship that night.

Lacey Evans has played an integral role in shaping the WWE SmackDown women's division. She was a part of the five-way Elimination Match that took place at WrestleMania 36 for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. She would have walked away with the Title that night if it wasn't for Sasha Banks who came to the aid of her best friend.

On the following weeks, Evans defeated Banks in a Money In The Bank Qualifying Match to solidify her place in the namesake PPV. At the PPV, Lacey Evans failed to win the Money In The Bank briefcase when Asuka climbed the ladder and clinched it away from five other Superstars.

While Lacey Evans has been missing in action on WWE TV, AJ Styles was seen successfully defending his Intercontinental Championship against Drew Gulak.