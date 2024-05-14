[VIDEO] Liv Morgan gets punched in the mouth by 7-time World Champion on RAW

Liv Morgan is the favorite to become the next Women's World Champion, and many fans believe that she should win at King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah in less than two weeks. On RAW this week, she was punched in the mouth by a seven-time World Champion.

On the latest episode of RAW, newcomer Lyra Valkyria was seen having a friendly chat with the woman she dethroned to become NXT Women's Champion - Becky Lynch. After The Man went, Liv Morgan appeared and met Valkyria.

While praising her, Morgan asked Lyra Valkyria about her fellow Irishwoman and seven-time World Champion Becky Lynch. She asked if Lynch has always been a "b**ch," and Valkyria told Morgan to ask Becky herself. The Man was right behind Liv Morgan and gave her a bit of a weird punch to the face.

Tensions appear to rise between the Champion and challenger as they get set for a huge clash in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25.

Many felt Liv was more deserving of the Women's World Title, but failure to win it hasn't stopped her pursuit. She is now the clear-cut #1 contender for the title.

Morgan has the opportunity to become a Women's Champion for the first time since 2022.

