[VIDEO] Logan Paul saves Rey Mysterio from a career-ending injury at Crown Jewel 2023

Logan Paul's match against Rey Mysterio couldn't get the desired reaction because of the spot they were put in on the card. Regardless, it's been noticed quickly that the social media megastar may have saved Mysterio from a potentially career-ending injury.

The build-up to Logan Paul vs Rey Mysterio has been nothing short of intense. On the SmackDown before Crown Jewel, Paul and Mysterio got into a weigh-in altercation, with General Manager Nick Aldis and others needing to intervene.

During their match, there was a spot where Logan Paul caught Rey Mysterio from a potentially serious fall and career-threatening injury. You can watch the video below:

Apart from that, the match was smooth as ever, with the social media megastar continuing to impress fans with his incredible in-ring skills. He's already considered one of the best workers on the roster despite only wrestling a few times a year, which is restricted to special Premium Live Events.

He may have fallen short of Roman Reigns last year in Saudi Arabia, but he cheated to ensure that he would walk out with a championship this time around. And that's precisely what happened as he defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion.

