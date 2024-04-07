[VIDEO] Major mistake at WrestleMania 40 leads to WWE possibly teasing Roman Reigns vs. The Rock future match

Roman Reigns made a big mistake that almost led to him and The Rock losing the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. That mistake may have been WWE indirectly teasing a future match between the two Bloodline stars.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock was always on the cards, but it got hijacked this year by a negative fan reaction, who seemed to be of the opinion that Cody Rhodes should be in the main event spot, especially considering his second Royal Rumble win this year. However, that doesn't mean that Roman vs. The Rock is suddenly off the cards forever.

In a freak moment on Night One main event of WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes moved out of the way, leading to Roman Reigns hitting The Great One with a spear. It was an incredible moment that seemingly teased a match between the two men.

There is speculation that WWE could simply have pushed the dream match a year ahead because of the circumstances. It appears that The Rock's position as a TKO Board member means that he is in this for the long haul, giving him the chance to once again compete at WrestleMania.

The Rock took some incredible bumps on WrestleMania Saturday and wrestled his longest match in well over 20 years as the main event went on for 44 minutes.

It will be interesting to see how things play out for The Bloodline.

