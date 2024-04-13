[VIDEO] Major moment happened between LA Knight & AJ Styles after SmackDown went off the air

LA Knight and AJ Styles will run it back on WWE SmackDown next week - with the winner set to face Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2024 for the title. However, after SmackDown went off the air, a huge moment took place.

Earlier tonight on the blue brand, LA Knight successfully defeated Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar, while AJ Styles overcame Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens in the main event to set up a rematch from WrestleMania 40. However, this time around, their match will determine the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

SmackDown this week ended with AJ Styles and LA Knight going face-to-face, talking trash ahead of their big match next week.

After SmackDown went off the air, the two men had to be separated by referees due to their intense hatred for each other:

If AJ Styles manages to beat Knight next week, he will have gotten his revenge from WrestleMania in a big way. Fans would certainly hope that something dramatic happens to make Cody Rhodes' first title defense a Triple Threat Match, but either way, his next opponent will be an exciting one.

Perhaps due to the time constraints and WWE SmackDown coming to an end, the fans couldn't see the separation happen on live TV.

Tune in next week to see who secures their spot at Backlash 2024 against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

