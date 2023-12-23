[VIDEO] "Mastermind" superstar who has been injured for 7 months attacks Zelina Vega on SmackDown

Zelina Vega was a part of the incredible "Miracle on 34th Street Fight" match on SmackDown featuring eight superstars. Although her team was victorious, she was attacked funnily by an injured star and then got spat on by Asuka.

The Miracle on 34th Street Fight match was as chaotic as it came, which made it perfect for Zelina Vega's teammate Shotzi. However, during the match at ringside, the "mastermind" of Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai, who has been out of action with an ACL injury since May, attacked Vega by throwing a pie in her face.

Not only this, but it set up Asuka to spit the mist on Zelina Vega's face. You can see the video below:

Ultimately, the effort didn't pay off as Women's Champion IYO SKY was pinned by none other than "Michin" Mia Yim in a surprising move. However, fans were thrilled to see Bianca Belair, Zelina, Michin, and Shotzi pick up the win.

It should be noted that the return of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn influenced the result as they took out Asuka and Kairi Sane in the process.

As for Damage CTRL, it will be interesting to see how this story plays out.