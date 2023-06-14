[VIDEO] Matt Riddle breaks silence following brutal attacks on WWE RAW 

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently took to Twitter to share a positive message following a bad night on RAW earlier this week.

Riddle has been at odds with Gunther and Imperium for the past few weeks, which proved costly for him on RAW. He locked horns with Damian Priest in a Money in the Bank qualifier match, which ended with The Judgment Day member booking a spot in the six-man ladder match.

But things worsened when Intercontinental Champion Gunther marched to the ring alongside Ludwig Kaiser. Imperium unleashed a brutal attack on Riddle as he remained helpless inside the ring. He also appeared during the main event when Gunther and Kaiser teamed up for a title match against the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Although the Imperium leader managed to drop Matt Riddle onto the ramp with a big boot, the distraction ultimately helped KO and Zayn retain their gold. Riddle recently took to Twitter to share a video of him enjoying his best life with his girlfriend, Misha Montana.

"Just hanging with my hot gf Misha Montana and I just wanted to say I love my life and I’m happy #stallion #bro #mishamontana #xenokitty #rudedude #babes," wrote Riddle in his caption.

You can watch the full video below:

The WWE Universe flooded the tweet with a positive response as several fans sent their best wishes to Riddle. Many expressed their appreciation for the top babyface as he continued to enjoy life and paid no heed to his haters.

Wrestling veteran blasts top champions for not helping Matt Riddle on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the attacks on Matt Riddle during the latest edition of Legion of RAW. He pointed at the recent alliance between Riddle and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, KO and Zayn.

Russo argued that the champions should have helped Riddle when Imperium attacked him. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer addressed the booking and said:

"So, Gunther and the other dude, Ludwig, they beat the snot out of Riddle. Was Riddle not with Zayn and Owens like two weeks ago? I swear to God, this is what I thought would happen. Riddle's getting the snot kicked out of him. I do believe the situation was Riddle helped them out when they needed another guy in the six-man tag. So the argument could be they actually owe Riddle one because Riddle helped them out and was the mystery partner. Now he's out there getting his bu*t kicked. These two are in the back arguing like two girls." [33:31 - 34:26]

The creative is reportedly planning to book Matt Riddle as the next title challenger for Gunther and has actively planted the seeds for their championship feud. We could see The Original Bro challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

