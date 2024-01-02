[VIDEO] "Oh s**t" - Rhea Ripley censored on RAW after 31-year-old star suplexes her outside the ring

Rhea Ripley was put to the test in an excellent Women's World Championship title defense against a 31-year-old star on the Day 1 Special of Monday Night RAW. She was censored after taking a big suplex.

Rhea Ripley put her title on the line against Ivy Nile, who has been referred to as "The Pitbull" of the Women's division. The latter has wrestled only a few matches on RAW, but every single one has been important and has featured a great appearance from her.

In the biggest match of her career, 31-year-old Ivy Nile suplexed Rhea Ripley outside of the ring, prompting the champion to say "Oh s**t" and get censored:

Expand Tweet

It was an excellent match regardless and Ripley handed Ivy Nile her first singles defeat since joining the main roster.

Ivy Nile's stock has only gone up due to her performance against the Women's World Champion, and it will be interesting to see how she is handled going forward.

Even her allies, The Creed Brothers, lost to The Judgment Day in an Undisputed Tag Team Title match a couple of weeks ago.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.