[VIDEO] Popular star suffers legitimate injury on RAW Day 1 after an unfortunate moment involving Kofi Kingston 

A match involving Kofi Kingston was stopped on the Day 1 special of RAW due to a popular star suffering a legitimate injury. Unfortunately, the New Day star was involved in a freak moment that led to the match being stopped.

On the Day 1 special of RAW, Kofi Kingston teamed up with "Main Event" Jey Uso to face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.

As you can see in the video below, the dropkick from Kofi Kingston was unfortunately timed and led to Giovanni Vinci falling on his head badly, prompting a quick response from the referee.

After the medical personnel checked on Vinci, the match was ruled a win for Jey and Kofi due to referee stoppage.

Our thoughts go out to Vinci and also Kingston because it was obvious that there was no clear intention to make the move come off that badly for the Imperium star.

Due to WWE's longtime concussion protocol, they are very strict regarding head injuries. They don't want to take any risks, and rightfully so. Given that the camera was purely focusing on Kingston and Jey Uso while the check-up was happening was enough of a sign that it was legitimate.

Our thoughts go out to Giovanni Vinci for his swift recovery.

