Video: Rey Mysterio gets unmasked on RAW

Rey Mysterio has been in a feud with The Miz and Logan Paul in a rivalry that has also involved his son Dominik. This week on RAW, following a win over The Dirty Dogs, The Miz launched a post-match attack and removed the mask of the Lucha legend.

It wasn't the first time Rey Mysterio has been unmasked in WWE with the first instance within the company coming in 2005. However, it's never a pleasant sight. For the uninitiated, in Lucha culture, removing a mask is considered as the biggest insult.

On RAW this week, Dominik Mysterio got the pin over former NXT Champion Robert Roode and picked up a win alongside his father over The Dirty Dogs. It was Corey Graves who invited The Miz to ringside for his 'insight' into the match, and the segment ended with The A-Lister removing the mask of the former world champion.

You can watch a clip of the mask removal below:

Immediately after, Dominik Mysterio rushed to get a towel for his father to cover his head and face. Afterward, The Miz cut a promo backstage ahead of their big clash at WrestleMania.

Will Rey Mysterio and Dominik get retribution against The Miz and Logan Paul?

It will be interesting to see how the match plays out at WrestleMania Saturday. The Mysterios are set to take on The Miz, and Logan Paul in one of the two celebrity matches at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

There were rumors that a break-up storyline between The Mysterios was set to begin in early 2022, but that seems to have been scrapped in favor of Logan Paul getting a spot in a tag team match.

Logan Paul will have huge expectations to live up to as Bad Bunny delivered an eventful celebrity match last year at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think Rey Mysterio and Dominik will get their retribution? Let us know in the comments section below.

