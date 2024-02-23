[VIDEO] Rhea Ripley gets censored while hurling insults during Elimination Chamber Press Conference

Rhea Ripley got censored while hurling insults and dousing a bottle of Prime at her Elimination Chamber: Perth opponent, Nia Jax. In what is now the second big Press Conference censoring moment this month, it was an explosive way to end things.

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley closed the show while engaging in a heated confrontation with Nia Jax, who is slated to face Mami at the premium live event. She took a shot at the Logan Paul-endorsed Prime as well.

During the finale of the standoff, Mami gave The Irresistible Force a big welcome party by dousing her with a bottle of Prime and hurling insults that were censored.

We are not sure of what exactly Ripley said while insulting Jax. Earlier this month, during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, even The Rock's censored words were the subject of heavy speculation until the uncensored version was released.

So unless an uncensored version of the incident is released, what The Eradicator said will remain a mystery.

Nia Jax is going to present a huge challenge to Ripley in Perth. The Irresistible Force has been the most dominant woman in WWE this year by far.

