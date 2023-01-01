Video: Rhea Ripley proves she is much stronger than fellow member of Judgement Day

Rhea Ripley has spent the last few months of her career proving to be one of the toughest female wrestlers on WWE's main roster.

The former Women's Champion recently defeated Akira Tozawa in a match between the two stars on RAW and is now the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble.

Outside of the ring, it appears that The Judgment Day are all close friends and Ripley was recently part of a challenge with Damian Priest where the duo had to break out of zip ties around their wrists.

Priest claimed that Ripley could not do it until she showed him that she could, but the former United States Champion was still locked in the ties at the end of the video.

Ripley now appears to have proven that she is stronger than one of the toughest members of The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio's mother slapped Rhea Ripley on Christmas Eve

The Judgment Day appears to be having fun together both on and off screen, but the rest of the WWE Universe don't appear to be happy with their antics.

Dominik Mysterio turned his back on his family in order to join the stable and attacked his father in his own home at Thanksgiving.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik looked to make amends and be part of their family's Christmas plans, but this time Mysterio was ready and called the police to arrest and remove Dominik.

After Dominik pushed his father, Rhea Ripley was able to stop his mother Angie from striking him but instead, she was then slapped across the face. The Nightmare will definitely want revenge for the encounter and it could mean that The Mysterio family as a whole makes their return to TV.

