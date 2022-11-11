VIDEO: Rhea Ripley’s unseen dig at AJ Styles on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley enjoys getting under the skin of AJ Styles on WWE RAW, and during the latest episode of the red brand, she took a dig at the Phenomenal One.

The war between The O.C. and The Judgment Day continues on past WWE Crown Jewel, and now the numbers game is even as Styles, Gallows, and Anderson have solved their Rhea Ripley problem.

During Monday's WWE RAW segment between The O.C. and The Judgment Day, Styles teased that they had yet to find a solution to their Rhea Ripley problem. This prompted Ripley to respond at ringside. Although it wasn't shown on television, but the company captured the moment on camera and shared it on social media this week. Tweeting out:

Rhea Ripley should no longer be a deciding factor in AJ Styles' matches

With Mia Yim officially returning to WWE, this marks the latest name that Triple H has brought back from his black-and-gold NXT roster that Vince McMahon has released over the last couple of years.

Yim and Ripley had several matches against one another during their time in NXT, so the two women are familiar with one another. This should make their future matches on WWE RAW even better.

With the numbers game being even now, perhaps AJ Styles can finally get a fair one-on-one matchup with Finn Balor to help settle things between these two factions once and for all.

Until Monday, Ripley has been the difference maker in the rivalry between The O.C. and The Judgment Day.

Unfortunately for Ripley, it appears that there are some people out there that like AJ Styles after all.

