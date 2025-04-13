[VIDEO] Rhea Ripley showered with presents in major non-WWE appearance ahead of WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley received plenty of gifts after attending a non-WWE event ahead of WrestleMania 41 this weekend. Ripley is set to compete in a Triple-Threat Match for the Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend.

WWE and UFC merged in September 2023 to form TKO Group Holdings. Both companies were owned by Endeavor and now operate under the same conglomerate. As part of the merger, WWE stars often attend UFC events and vice versa.

Ripley was in the crowd at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday. She was there to support fellow Australian star Alexander Volkanovski, who defeated Diego Lopes via unanimous decision to become a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion.

In the video below, Rhea Ripley was the recipient of a special package from the UFC. She accepted the gifts that included a sealed box of UFC cards, a UFC 314 Futbol Classico Jersey, and a UFC 314 Sunset Pullover Hoodie.

The Nightmare was also wearing a UFC Alexander Volkanovski Boxy Tee from Tilly's. Australia has produced champions in WWE over the past few years, including Rhea Ripley, Buddy Murphy, Grayson Waller, Duke Hudson, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Bronson Reed, Indi Hartwell, Nia Jax, and more.

On the other hand, the only other UFC fighter from Down Under to hold gold besides Volkanovski was Robert Whittaker, who is a former Middleweight Champion.

Rhea Ripley says The Judgment Day is dead

The Judgment Day remains relevant in WWE, but they don't have the success they had when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were still part of the group. Ripley called the stable "dead" in a recent interview with the Toronto Sun:

"Honestly, Judgment Day died when Damian and I got turned on. When we got kicked out, they died. They’re not the Judgment Day anymore and I absolutely have no idea what the hell they’re doing," Ripley said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The current lineup of The Judgment Day includes Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh, and Carlito.

