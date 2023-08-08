Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion and is currently involved in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez. In a brawl before the main event, Ripley threw her shoe at a superstar who hasn't wrestled for a month. The star in question is Candice LeRae.

While fans saw LeRae talking to Raquel Rodriguez backstage along with Indi Hartwell, the star is actually yet to wrestle this month. In fact, she hasn't wrestled since July 4 and hasn't wrestled a singles match since facing Xia Li on June 5 on an episode of Main Event.

While LeRae came to Rodriguez's aid, she was also taken out, and Rhea Ripley even threw her shoe at her. The brawl marked a new chapter in the ever-growing rivalry between Rodriguez and Ripley.

It took a lot of security and staff to separate the women before Dominik Mysterio calmed her down and proceeded with the main event, where he teamed up with Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a losing effort to Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

What will happen when Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley finally clash after all this build-up? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

