[Video] Roman Reigns sends a message minutes before WrestleMania; makes massive revelation

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has taken to social media to make a massive revelation just minutes before WrestleMania XL.

The Rock and Reigns are set to lock horns with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins tonight at The Show of Shows. During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Bloodline duo brutally attacked The American Nightmare and The Visionary with a belt. Many fans believe The Bloodline duo will end up winning the tag team match, which might help The Tribal Chief retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Night Two against Rhodes.

Roman Reigns took to his Instagram to post a video just minutes before WrestleMania XL, making a massive revelation that he seemingly collaborated with Nike Jordan. He showcased some personalized sneakers in the video and tagged the company's Instagram page.

"Greatness reigns. ☝🏽 #WrestleMania @jumpman23 @realpdxreg," Roman shared.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins are set to compete on both nights of 'Mania XL. The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare will lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in both high-profile title matches.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Who are you backing between The Bloodline and a team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? The Bloodline Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins 0 votes View Discussion