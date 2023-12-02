[VIDEO] Santos Escobar makes the same bizarre botch for the second week in a row on SmackDown 

Santos Escobar has been on fire since the beginning of November when he inadvertently cost Rey Mysterio the United States Championship, turned heel, and became one of WWE's most hated men. However, he made a bizarre botch for the second week in a row.

This week on SmackDown, Santos Escobar faced a man who he felt turned his back on him in Joaquin Wilde of the lWo. He defeated Wilde convincingly and unsurprisingly launched a post-match assault - only for his Survivor Series opponent, Dragon Lee, to come and make the save.

Apart from the fact that their feud is continuing, there was a moment where Dragon Lee's attack led to Escobar casually strutting from halfway to the ring into the corner to place himself for the next attack.

It was a very unconventional sell, which we can't help but feel is a botch. You can see a part of that strut to the corner here.

We said it's the second week in a row because something almost similar happened last week backstage. When Dragon Lee and Santos Escobar were brawling backstage, Lee pulled an incredible hurricanrana out of nowhere.

However, Escobar took his time instead of going straight to the ground and strutted forward to make the move look less effective.

