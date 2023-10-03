[Video] Shawn Michaels shares an emotional moment with 29-year old WWE star after show-stealing title match

Ilja Dragunov defeated defending champion Carmello Hayes at WWE NXT No Mercy to become the new NXT Champion. Following the match, the creative brain behind NXT, Shawn Michaels, heartily congratulated and embraced the 29-year-old champion following his hard-earned victory.

Ilja Dragunov and Carmello Hayes pushed each other to the brink at WWE No Mercy, with the latter refusing to give away his title and the former willing to go to any extent to win it. It was a brutal match, with both the performers giving it their best.

Exchanging hard blows one after another, the match ended after the Mad Dragon pulled out a rare H-Bomb from the top rope to finish his opponent, before being handed the NXT Championship.

Following the event, WWE posted a video of Shawn Michaels embracing the new champion of his brand in a heartfelt moment. Michaels whispered in Dragunov's ear, and while most of it was inaudible, you could make out a very subtle "Thank You" being extended.

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov and the Gunther effect

In its years of infancy, NXT UK scoured the British Independent Wrestling scene in a bid to pick up any notable name they could find. One of the first reputed wrestlers signed was Ilja Dragunov.

Featured solely on NXT UK, Dragunov was built as a worthy competitor and slowly climbed the ranks in the roster until he was primed to face Gunther (fka Walter). The two had previously shared a storied rivalry in the Indies, but it was the first time they were facing each other in WWE.

In what is often lauded as the best match of both men's careers, Gunther came out on top. The match drew a lot of attention to both Gunther and Dragunov. The two would later cross paths once again in August 2021 at NXT TakeOver 36, where Dragunov finally dethroned Gunther, making him submit, thereby ending his 2-year reign as the NXT UK Champion.

Expand Tweet

Dragunov then suffered an injury, which put him out of action for a large part of 2022. He made his return in September last year and has since been on a roll. He will have to get used to a higher plane of stardom after becoming the NXT Champion.

What do you think is next for Dragunov? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.