[VIDEO] The possible moment that led to Becky Lynch getting busted open on RAW Day 1

Becky Lynch got busted open badly - a little over five years from the infamous RAW before the Survivor Series 2018 incident. Before losing clean in the first match on WWE TV this year, we may have found the exact moment she was busted open.

RAW in 2024 kicked off with a dream match in a first-time-ever clash between Lynch and long-time rival Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force cleanly won the match.

However, one instance seemed to be a throwback to that one infamous moment from November 2018. Nia Jax threw a cold punch that may have possibly busted Becky Lynch open:

It was a huge win for The Irresistible Force, but one can tell that the story between these two women is far from over. It should be noted that this time around, the blood was most likely planned to play off that moment from five years ago.

It certainly added to the match, and Nia Jax may have had the best bout of her career so far on the Day 1 episode of RAW.

