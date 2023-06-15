[VIDEO] Top WWE heel shows off 'accurate clips' from RAW after losing against Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently raised a new complaint and took a shot at Adam Pearce following a loss against Becky Lynch on RAW this week.

Green squared off with The Man on the latest episode of the red brand with Lynch picking up the win. She had already booked her spot in the Women's MITB Ladder Match by defeating her friend Sonya Deville. Devastated with the loss, Green felt worse when highlights focused on Becky Lynch's in-ring domination.

The Karen-esque heel came across a video clip on Twitter that focused on Green's high moments in her match against Lynch. She took to Twitter to remind WWE that they could post similar videos on their official social media pages. However, she blamed Adam Pearce, accusing him of running the page and sabotaging her image.

"Hey WWE. Here are some accurate clips of my match from RAW if you’d stop letting @ScrapDaddyAP [Adam Pearce] run social media!!!!" wrote Green in her tweet.

You can watch the video below:

Chelsea has nailed her current Karen gimmick and has found the right ally in Sonya Deville. The two superstars leave no stone unturned in complaining to or about Adam Pearce, accounting for an entertaining TV programming.

Sonya Deville demands new stipulations in all her matches on WWE RAW

A fan recently suggested that Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green should be allowed to officiate each other's matches on the red brand, with both friends acting as a special guest referees when needed.

Deville noticed the tweet and immediately agreed with the idea. However, it would be safe to say that Adam Pearce will continue to stop the heel tag team from sneaking their way into big matches.

Chelsea and Sonya are heavily featured in the backstage segments on RAW. They have set their sights on the Women's Tag Team Championships currently held by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, hoping to gain a title opportunity soon.

