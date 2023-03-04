[VIDEO] Watch Roman Reigns' impression of Dusty Rhodes on SmackDown during segment with Cody Rhodes

SmackDown this week saw Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meet for the first time since the latter's return to WWE last year. It was an interesting segment, although one could argue that Cody Rhodes didn't step up to the plate as he usually does. That aside, what was also notable in the segment was the epic mimicry that Roman Reigns did of Dusty Rhodes.

For the uninitiated - Reigns had spent some time in developmental with Dusty Rhodes. Being a part of the FCW/early NXT batch, Reigns, although likely for a short time, was mentored to an extent by the late great Dusty Rhodes - whose impact was felt by many who passed through the WWE developmental system.

On SmackDown, Reigns refused to disrespect Dusty, but he did a great impression of him, which you can watch below:

Interestingly, a superstar like Reigns was taught more by Dusty than Cody was - at least from a wrestling perspective. It has been used as a part of the storyline before, and it will be interesting to see how things play out between the two men who are set to main event WrestleMania.

The segment ended with the two shaking hands, and it wasn't as explosive as some expected. However, there was an underlying tension that you would expect from two men.

Did you like Roman Reigns' impression of Dusty Rhodes? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes