[VIDEO] WWE fan hilariously compares Wales' loss at the FIFA World Cup to iconic WrestleMania moment

A WWE fan has hilariously reacted to Wales' FIFA World Cup loss to Iran with a WrestleMania comparison.

The Welsh national football team took on Iran in their second FIFA World Cup group-stage match. Wales, who drew 1-1 with the United States of America in their opening game, were looking to score their first three points of the tournament. For the majority of the match, the score was 0-0, until Iran bagged two goals in the late stages of injury time. The game ended Wales 0-2 Iran.

Now, a Welsh WWE fan has hilariously reacted to the loss in a video uploaded to social media. Uploaded to Twitter by TalkSport journalist Will Gavin, the fan noted that he expected Wales to defeat the Iranian team, but not by a large margin. He then made reference to the iconic WrestleMania clash between The Iron Sheik and Bob Backlund. He noted that it was Iran's biggest win since Sheiky-Baby was able to best Darren Young's former manager.

“For Iran it’s probably their biggest win since Iron Sheikh beat Bob Backlund at WrestleMania!” he said

Are there any WWE Superstars from Wales?

Though there are currently no Welsh-born WWE Superstars, several have been signed to the company over the years.

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster were born in the UK nation. They even won the titles in their capital city, Cardiff. Another former NXT UK star in Eddie Dennis is also from the nation, as well as former WWE SmackDown star Tegan Nox.

WWE even hosted their first UK stadium show for 30 years in the nation's capital in September 2022. Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle.

