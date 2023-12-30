Video of WWE Hall of Famer's son getting arrested for DUI released

A WWE Hall of Famer's son was arrested for DUI in Florida last month, and the video of it was released online.

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, was arrested by police officers in Clearwater, Florida, in the early morning of December 18, as per The Tampa Bay Times. Clearwater Police Department officers were reportedly conducting a traffic stop when Nick drove by and did not move over a lane after being signaled to.

The 33-year-old reality TV star was also driving over the speed limit of 40 miles per hour. He refused to take a breathalyzer test and failed his on-field sobriety test, which led to his arrest, and was released on a $500 bond.

Bubba The Love Sponge, a former friend of the Hulkster, released the video of Nick's arrest. The relationship between the two deteriorated during Hulk's trial against Gawker Media several years ago.

In the video below, Hulk appeared during the entire ordeal and spoke with police officers. The former WWE champion had a walking cane due to trouble walking.

Nick Hogan was arraigned and charged with misdemeanor DUI earlier this month. He pleaded not guilty, and his pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 17. He was involved in a car accident in 2007, also in Clearwater, which left his friend John Graziona with brain damage.

WWE Superstars and DUI cases

One of the sad realities in wrestling over the years is some current and former WWE stars have been arrested for DUI. Sunny was recently sentenced to 17 years in prison after drunkenly causing a fatal collision with a 75-year-old man last year.

The Usos have also been arrested for DUIs, while Liv Morgan was the most recent to get her mugshot taken. Jeff Hardy was arrested at least three times for DUI in the past decade as well.

Do you think WWE should give harsher punishments to Superstars who are arrested for DUIs? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.