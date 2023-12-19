[VIDEO] WWE legend makes Damian Priest break character on RAW before his first match in 12 months

Damian Priest couldn't help but laugh and break character on RAW. While he normally comes across as a serious and rather intense character, a beloved legend made him break character and nearly burst into laughter.

The Judgment Day opened this week's episode of RAW, as they mostly have in the past year. They all addressed different things, but it was R-Truth who came out and asked about his "initiation" last week, which was essentially the Judgment Day beating him down.

However, the segment would only get more hilarious from there. R-Truth proposed a "Loser leaves Judgment Day" between him and JD McDonagh, and Damian Priest surprisingly accepted the challenge.

During the segment, R-Truth visibly made Damian Priest break character live on RAW.

It was hard to tell if he was serious or not, but he may be reconsidering after R-Truth wound up defeating JD McDonagh in his first match in the last 12 months.

Whether this means McDonagh is out or not, R-Truth has been absolute gold in his story with The Judgment Day.

For those unaware, he suffered a major injury on NXT last year in November and has been out of action until the final RAW of 2023 - picking up a huge win upon his return.