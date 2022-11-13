[Video] WWE shares rare footage of Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins recording iconic SHIELD intro

While Roman Reigns used the instrumental part of The Shield's entrance theme for a large part of his WWE career, the iconic intro remains exclusive to the faction. A rare video recently resurfaced on social media that seemingly shows its origins.

Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins dominated the company for several years as part of The Shield. They won multiple titles and defeated top factions like The Wyatt Family and Evolution during their storied run.

WWE's official Twitter account posted the following video in light of the upcoming 10th anniversary of The Shield's debut in 2012:

"Sierra - Hotel - India - Echo - Lima - Delta... SHIELD! Rare footage of The Shield recording the intro for their theme music."

WWE @WWE Sierra - Hotel - India - Echo - Lima - Delta...



🗣️ SHIELD!



Rare footage of The Shield recording the intro for their theme music. Sierra - Hotel - India - Echo - Lima - Delta...🗣️ SHIELD!Rare footage of The Shield recording the intro for their theme music. https://t.co/19PpMdboq9

The video shows the former stablemates recording their group's famous intro in a backstage setting.

The Shield has dominated the wrestling world ever since their WWE debut ten years ago

The Shield debuted at Survivor Series 2012 during the world championship match between CM Punk, Ryback, and John Cena. Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns came to Punk's aid and ambushed the former Intercontinental Champion.

While relatively unknown at the time, the three went on to make a mark as a trio, knocking down multiple top names in the industry one step at a time. Following their split in 2014, all three have had successful careers as singles competitors.

Jon Moxley is amidst his third reign as the AEW World Champion, having been a former WWE Champion. Seth Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE and currently holds the United States Championship. At the same time, Roman Reigns is the face of the company. He holds both world titles, having held the Universal Championship for over 804 days.

The last time all three competed together was in 2019, when Moxley's contract with WWE was about to expire. The Shield's last match was against the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre in Moline, Illinois.

WWE @WWE Don't miss The Shield's Final Chapter streaming live tonight at 9:30 ET/6:30 PT on @WWENetwork Don't miss The Shield's Final Chapter streaming live tonight at 9:30 ET/6:30 PT on @WWENetwork. https://t.co/IZIrz322Gr

It is improbable that the three will reunite in the squared circle soon, given that Moxley has just signed a five-year contract with AEW. Meanwhile, Reigns and Rollins continue to make waves in the Stamford-based company.

