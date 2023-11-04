Video of WWE stars playing games with a lion goes viral

A video featuring WWE Superstars playing with a lion is going viral. It appears to be an older video that has resurfaced on social media.

The wrestlers in the video are RAW Superstars Ricochet and Giovanni Vinci, along with former WWE Superstar Killian Dain. After leaving the company, Dain reverted to his old ring name, Big Damo. He wrestled for AEW and NJPW in 2022 ass well. The 38-year-old is currently wrestling on the independent circuit. He is married to WWE Superstar Nikki Cross.

In a video posted on Twitter, the three wrestlers are having some fun outside the squared circle. The trio can be seen playing Tug-of-War with a lioness. Aided with the rope bent at an angle, the lioness held her own against all three of them.

"Strength of a Lioness," wrote the Twitter user as captions for the video.

You can watch the video below:

Both Ricochet and Giovanni Vinci are in the middle of decent runs. The former may cross paths with Logan Paul after The Maverick's segment with Samantha Irvin. Vinci, on the other hand, recently made an appearance on Miz TV with Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther. By the looks of things, Imperium might get involved in a feud against The Miz, who might be turing face soon.

Bill Apter's take on WWE Superstar The Miz turning face

The Miz is one of the most respected top heels in the business. He has gone toe to toe with many big names throughout his career. The former WWE Champion looks set to undergo a character change and turn into a good guy.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter also talked about the same on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

"Absolutely. Actually, I loved his interview with Adam Pearce after the Bronson Reed match, I thought that was off the charts. Yeah, I think... the fans were pretty much behind him last night (...) This will be different, because the fans want to like him now because of the situation that he has been put into," he said.

The Miz is one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions in recent history having won the title 8 times in his career. It will be interesting to see what his conflict with the current champion will lead to. The two might face each other for the title after The Miz defeats Vinci and Kaiser in singles matches.

Will The Miz end Gunther's record-breaking title reign? Sound off in the comments below.

