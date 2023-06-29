VIDEO: WWE Superstar crashes a board meeting

When you're in a board meeting with your boss, the last thing you expect is a WWE Superstar to burst through the door. But that's exactly what happened in Sony Sports Network's latest advertisement for the company.

With the company expanding their programming in India and looking to create more connections in what is a booming market for them, superstars appearing in advertisements have become common. As their broadcasting partner in India, Sony Sports Network has an enviable hold on the market.

Recently, Drew McIntyre worked with two of India's biggest film stars, John Abraham and Karthi, to also create an ad. You can see it here.

Now, Bobby Lashley is the one to be featured. In a boardroom meeting, an employee was presenting an idea to his distracted boss. When he finally turned his attention to the presentation, he said something was missing but would not specify what. He said, "Maza nahi aa raha hai," which, in Hindi, means it's not fun enough.

The frustrated presenter, after repeated clarifications, said he was calling someone "fun." Bobby Lashley then walked into the meeting and asked if anyone wanted "Maza" (fun), and John Abraham, one of the actors who worked with Drew McIntyre earlier, appeared on the screen to advertise WWE Blockbuster.

You can catch WWE Blockbuster live in India on Sony Sports 1 in English and Sony Sports 3 in Hindi. You can also watch it on Sony LIV every night at 8 PM.

