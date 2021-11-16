[Video] WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shows off impressive new tattoo

Zelina Vega recently became the first-ever Queen of WWE and it appears that she decided to celebrate the feat by having a new tattoo.

The Queen's Crown tournament winner took to Instagram to share a video of her being inked with a Neji tattoo that she revealed she had wanted for a while.

Neji is a major supporting protagonist of the Naruto manga and anime series, and Vega has noted several times throughout her WWE career that she is a huge anime fan.

The Naruto series ran from 2002 until 2007 and is still popular with hardcore anime fans around the world.

It appears that this isn't the only tattoo that Vega had this week, since she also unveiled a new one on her Instagram story.

Zelina showed off her new tattoo

Zelina Vega is part of the WWE RAW Women's Survivor Series team

Ahead of Zelina Vega's release from WWE this time last year, she was only seen as a manager on the main roster. But since the star's return, she has been pushed by the company to the point where she is now part of the Women's Survivor Series team.

Vega joins Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Carmella this weekend as she looks to help her team win the battle for brand supremacy.

SmackDown's team will be at a distinct disadvantage this weekend since Sonya Deville removed Aliyah and failed to announce who would take her place. That means at present, their competition only has Natalya, Shotzi, Sasha Banks, and Shayna Baszler.

As of writing, it appears that the main stars who could replace Aliyah are Toni Storm, Xia Li, and Sonya Deville herself. That being said, there could be a reason why WWE has decided to allow this announcement to be last minute.

Interestingly, a month ago, Vega was part of SmackDown alongside Carmella but was moved over to RAW following her Queen's Crown victory.

Edited by Prem Deshpande