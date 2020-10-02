AEW picked up another comfortable win over WWE NXT for this week's episode as Dynamite drew 866,000 viewers compared to NXT's 732,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz. Last week's episode of NXT drew 696,000 viewers.

This week's Dynamite figure saw a 3.7% rise from last week's episode, which drew 835,000 viewers.

AEW Dynamite stood at #12 in the Cable Top 150 for the night while NXT came in at the 50th spot. When it comes to the viewership, Dynamite ranked at #68 while NXT took the 77th spot.

When it comes to the 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite scored a 0.33 rating, a 3% rise from last week's number. NXT drew a 0.19 rating, which meant that AEW won the demo by 74%.

It should be noted that this week episode of NXT was the go-home show for NXT TakeOver: 31.

What happened on this week's episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite?

AEW Dynamite opened with a solid match between Ricky Starks and Darby Allin. Cody was involved in the follow-up segment in which he accepted Brodie Lee's challenge for a Dog Collar match.

FTR put the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against SCU. Chris Jericho faced off in a singles match against Isiah Kassidy, which continued Le Champion's streak of facing up-and-coming talents.

Orange Cassidy had a match against No. 10 from The Dark Order. There was also an interesting backstage segment featuring The Inner Circle and MJF & Wardlow.

Dr. Britt Baker wrestled on the episode in a match against Red Velvet. The main event of the evening saw Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Champion against The Butcher.

NXT kicked off with a singles match between Shotzi Blackheart and Dakota Kai. Cameron Grimes took on Joey Pistacio in the second match of the evening. Grimes, however, wasn't done as he faced Ride Holland in another match.

Kushida and Tony Nese also had a singles match on the show. Dexter Lumis made his TV return in a backstage segment with Cameron Grimes.

Adam Cole cut a promo, and he was interrupted by Autin Theory. They had a singles match soon after the segment. Kayden Carter and Xia Li competed in the second women's match of the evening before the night's biggest segment took centerstage.

Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor met in the ring with Shawn Michaels acting as the segment's host.

The show's main event saw Damian Priest team up with Io Shirai in a tag team showdown against Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.