Viewership numbers for the latest episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT revealed

Both NXT and AEW Dynamite aired special episodes this past Wednesday.

The latest episode of NXT was headlined by none other than "The Boss", Sasha Banks.

Viewership numbers for the latest editions of AEW Dynamite and NXT are out. For the second consecutive week, the Black and Gold brand was able to topple AEW's flagship show in terms of total viewers.

As listed on ShowBuzzDaily, this past Wednesday's episode of NXT drew 792,000 viewers, 6,000 more than last week's show. As for AEW Dynamite, even though it recorded an impressive increase of 115,000 viewers from last week's show, its total viewership of 748,000 wasn't enough to beat NXT.

AEW: 748,000

Interestingly, AEW Dynamite edged out NXT in the 18-49 demo by ranking at the sixth place with a 0.29 rating. NXT, on the other hand, secured the 13th position with a 0.22 rating.

NXT and AEW Dynamite put on stellar shows this week

Whether you are a passionate supporter of WWE, AEW, or wrestling in general, you have to agree that both wrestling promotions hit it out of the park with their special edition shows. While NXT featured night one of The Great American Bash, the first part of Fyter Fest took place on AEW Dynamite.

NXT had a stacked match card from top to the bottom including matches such as Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks, Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong and an incredible No.1 Contender's Fatal Four-way Elimination Match for the NXT Women's Championship. The show also featured appearances by Bayley and Asuka.

But AEW Dynamite made sure to pull out all the stops as well. The show featured three title matches with Cody defending his TNT Championship against Jake Hager, Hikaru Shida facing Penelope Ford for the AEW Women's Championship, and the Best Friends challenging Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the AEW Tag Titles.

Fyter Fest and The Great American Bash will continue next week on Dynamite and NXT respectively.