Viewership numbers for WWE Evil featuring top name overshadows Hulk Hogan episode

New reports show that the latest installment of WWE Evil focusing on Stephanie McMahon, has drawn the show's highest ratings in a month, surpassing Hulk Hogan's episode.

For those unaware, WWE Evil is a documentary series produced by the promotion for the Peacock streaming service. The show documents the rise of some of the greatest heels in wrestling history, featuring interviews with peers, industry figures, and media personalities. The episodes so far have focused on the likes of Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, and The Boss Sasha Banks.

The latest episode featured WWE CBO and former on-screen authority figure, Stephanie McMahon. Viewership for this episode was up 38% from the previous week's, reports from Wrestlenomics seem to suggest.

Stephanie's episode reportedly drew around 362,000 viewers, as opposed to last week's episode, centered around Hulk Hogan, which drew around 263,000 viewers. The episode also recorded the series' highest total viewership since the March 29 episode featuring Kane and The Undertaker.

661,000 viewers

Highest total viewership since January 4.



WWE Evil, following NXT, on Stephanie:

362,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.08 (100,000)



The episode also drew 0.8, or around 100,000 viewers, in the key demographic. This is around a 15% rise from the previous week, where the show drew just 76,000 viewers in the key demo.

When did Stephanie McMahon last appear on WWE TV?

The Chief Brand Officer made her last appearance for the company at WrestleMania 38 this April.

McMahon came out to introduce Olympic Gold Medalist and NCAA wrestling stand-out Gable Steveson, who has recently signed with the promotion. Her last appearance on WWE's weekly programs was back in 2019. She turned heel on Monday Night RAW to the ire of an angry Montreal crowd.

variety.com/lists/new-york… From the boardroom to the TV screen and everywhere in between, women are changing the world. Congratulations to everyone included in @Variety 's 2022 New York Women's Impact Report - I am honored to be in the company of so many strong women! From the boardroom to the TV screen and everywhere in between, women are changing the world. Congratulations to everyone included in @Variety's 2022 New York Women's Impact Report - I am honored to be in the company of so many strong women!variety.com/lists/new-york…

McMahon's last in-ring appearance was at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 in a mixed tag team match. She and her husband Triple H took on Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey in a losing effort.

