Viewership numbers are out for this week's episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT 

The ratings for the latest editions of AEW Dynamite and NXT have been made public. AEW Dynamite, headlined by two title matches, brought in 730,000 viewers. WWE's black and yellow rand, on the other hand, drew 715,000 viewers.

AEW: 730,000

AEW: 730,000

NXT: 715,000

AEW Dynamite's latest viewership number shows that the show lost 97,000 viewers in comparison to last week's episode, which happened to be the post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite. As for NXT, its viewership recorded a week-over-week drop of only 16,000 viewers.

All Elite Wrestling's flagship show secured the 27th spot in the 18-49 demo with a rating of 0.29. NXT ended up grabbing the 45th position with a 0.20 rating.

AEW Dynamite and NXT put out "Must-See" TV

It is worth noting that the ratings of many television shows this week have been down in the US. This is because of the ongoing protests that have been taking place across the country, resulting in news broadcasts attracting higher than usual numbers.

Even though current events are impacting the ratings of wrestling programs, this isn't stopping either AEW Dynamite and NXT from putting out excellent shows.

Last night's NXT served as the go-home episode of NXT TakeOver: In Your House with engaging vignettes and the emotional finals of the Cruiserweight Championship tournament between Drake Maverick and El Hijo Del Fantasma.

Both athletes with a quick pace in the opening moments of your main event of the evening for the #TNTChampionship!



Both athletes with a quick pace in the opening moments of your main event of the evening for the #TNTChampionship!

AEW Dynamite featured Cody putting his newly won TNT title on the line against Jungle Boy and the team of Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defending the tag team straps against Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc.

For the record, it should be noted here that neither program was live - with both shows having been taped last week.