"Who is protecting you?" – SmackDown star issues a warning to The Usos

Viking Raiders Erik and Ivar have their sights set on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Erik and Ivar on Talking Smack this week. They had some tough words for the current SmackDown tag champs.

Ivar mentioned that while Jimmy and Jey are busy protecting Roman Reigns, there's no one watching their back:

"Tonight we plowed through three other teams. Now we're next in line to be contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos, while you're protecting your Tribal Chief, while you're protecting The Head of the Table, who is protecting you?" asked Erik.

Erik said nothing could save The Bloodline when the Raiders come for tag team gold:

Erik continued, "You're right, boys. Historically, the Vikings never raided Samoa. But we just stepped up and we are at your shores. There's nowhere left to run, there's nowhere left to hide. There's nothing you can do to stop us from becoming the next SmackDown Tag Team Champions."

You can watch the interview here:

The Usos were at ringside for the fatal four-way tag team match

This week, Jimmy and Jey Uso kicked off the show by proclaiming the greatness of The Bloodline. The SmackDown tag champs then introduced the four teams competing to challenge for the SmackDown tag titles.

The fatal four-way match was contested by Viking Raiders, Los Lotharios, the impromptu team of Cesaro & Mansoor, and the team of Shanky & Jinder Mahal.

Erik and Ivar picked up the win when they planted Humberto with the Viking Experience. After the match, Viking Raiders stared down at The Usos and claimed that the Raid was coming. Jimmy and Jey ignored the warning and said it will be "one and done" for the Raiders.

