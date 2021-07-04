"To teach them a lesson "- Kurt Angle reveals why Vince McMahon had a faction spend the entire night at WWE taping

Vince McMahon has his own way of getting back at wrestlers he felt wronged him, and Kurt Angle recently recalled an example that involved the nWo.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed Vince McMahon's perfectionist attitude during the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. He noted an incident when the WWE boss had an all-nighter doing pre-tapes with the iconic New World Order.

Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash were brought back to WWE in 2001 following the acquisition of WCW. On the podcast, Angle described how Vince McMahon got some retribution by forcing the trio to stay around for an extended taping session.

"I remember when nWo came back to the WWE, and Vince had them all night doing pre-tapes because they would say what they wanted to say," said Angle. "And Vince was like, 'No, you're going to say what I tell you to say,' and they kept doing it all night. And Vince was also trying to teach them a lesson about you know, leaving him high and dry in the nineties and going to WCW."

"I think there was a little bit of a message of, 'I'm going to get you back for this, you're going to be doing pre-tapes all night,' and they did," Angle continued. "They went until like 5 in the morning. So, Vince is a perfectionist; he wants it done right."

Kurt Angle argued that Vince McMahon wanted to teach the nWo a lesson for walking out in the WWE years ago to join WCW. He also used this incident as an example of McMahon's drive to get flawless results from his workforce.

Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon's habits as a perfectionist

Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon in WWE

Kurt Angle added that Vince McMahon is a workaholic who doesn't mind keeping wrestlers for countless hours in order to see his vision come to reality on screen.

"Vince, he is a character because he will spend the whole entire night doing the pre-tape until the morning, even the next afternoon, if you don't get it right," Angle added. "He is a perfectionist, and he is going to make you do it until it's done."

Vince McMahon wasn't happy with how Ahmed Johnson left #WWE, as the former Intercontinental Champion explained to @luchalibreonlin.https://t.co/Ys5kUPaB9B — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 4, 2021

Kurt Angle's latest revelation serves as another reminder that working for Vince McMahon is one of the most daunting tasks for any professional wrestler who either has worked for the WWE or aspires to join the company.

