'Vince was drawn to that' - Reason why Vince McMahon liked Lars Sullivan finally revealed

Lars Sullivan recently became the latest name to have been released from WWE. Sullivan had been with the WWE since 2013, but despite several attempts to make him a big superstar, his crippling anxiety and various other issues ultimately ended his WWE career.

WWE invested a lot of time and effort in the Lars Sullivan project, and it seemed like Vince McMahon was also once persistent about pushing the Superstar.

Kurt Angle revealed in the latest edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows that Vince McMahon liked Lars Sullivan's look, strength, and explosiveness.

I think he needed a little bit more training: Kurt Angle on why Lars Sullivan failed in WWE

Kurt Angle believed that Lars Sullivan lacked experience in the business, and the former NXT Superstar needed more training. Kurt Angle reiterated that Vince McMahon was drawn to Lars Sullivan's 'incredible look,' which explains why the WWE boss was to push the superstar.

"It would have been great; I wouldn't have been upset if Lars Sullivan worked out. But, you know, Vince loved his look. Loved his strength and explosiveness. I just think that he wasn't as experienced as he could have been to start out. I think he needed a little bit more training, and he was still learning. He was very, very basic in, you know, but he had an incredible look, and I think Vince was drawn to that. So, you know, I had to put Lars over. It was just another one of those things that I did before I made my way out of the company as a wrestler."

Lars Sullivan attacked Kurt Angle on the RAW episode after WrestleMania 35, where the WWE Hall of Famer wrestled in his final match against Baron Corbin. As noted earlier, Sullivan was quietly released from WWE last month, and the star even broke his silence about the WWE departure during a recent interview with Fightful.

Sullivan stated that WWE handled the release with compassion and honesty. Sullivan was grateful for the WWE experience and added that he was most likely done with wrestling.

Lars Sullivan certainly had the look and the support of the WWE office, but personal issues hindered his career from genuinely taking off.

