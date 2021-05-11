"I think your idea sucks" - WWE legend on the conversation he wanted to have with Vince McMahon

Jeff Jarrett has admitted he should have communicated more with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE in 1996.

The six-time Intercontinental Champion worked for WWE from 1992 to 1996. Following a short spell in WCW, he returned for another run with WWE between 1997 and 1999.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett recalled how his musical act with The Roadie (a.k.a. Road Dogg) received positive reactions in 1995 and early 1996. However, a lack of communication ultimately led to him leaving the company.

“Now, go back to the Double J of ‘95,” Jarrett said. “I wish I would have, as a 25, 26, 27-year-old man, I made a mistake. I did not overcommunicate. It’s a lesson that I’ll take to my grave. I did not overcommunicate with Vince and say, ‘Vince, I think your idea sucks. I think we’ve got two songs, three songs, four songs. I think we’re pulling the rug out from me and Road Dogg. If you would come out on live events and see our reaction, we’re red hot. This is a package that you could take to the moon.’”

Jeff Jarrett was famously fired by Vince McMahon on live television after the WWE Chairman purchased WCW in 2001. On this week’s episode of his podcast, Jarrett also revealed that he thought the real-life firing was part of a storyline.

Jeff Jarrett thinks Vince McMahon and WWE’s higher-ups didn’t trust him

Vince McMahon, Jeff Jarrett, and Triple H before the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame

Jeff Jarrett’s on-screen partnership with Road Dogg (real name Brian James) is best remembered for their “With My Baby Tonight” song.

Jarrett believes the popular duo would have been more successful if Vince McMahon and WWE’s higher-ups trusted him.

“Brian had only been wrestling a couple of years then, so his in-ring ability had always been there,” Jarrett added. “But we’d only been together six months. The way I handled it, I didn’t overcommunicate. I don’t think Vince really understood, ‘Boy, Jeff doesn’t like this… so much so he left? Huh.’ So, that did play in my mind during that time frame. They didn’t trust me.”

The Roadie(Road Dogg),holding the WWF Intercontinental Championship for "Double-J" Jeff Jarrett back in 1995. pic.twitter.com/AI4sMHJ4tT — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) May 26, 2020

Jeff Jarrett clarified last week that he did not fall out with Vince McMahon when he left WWE for the second time in 1999. Contrary to various stories from the last two decades, he said their financial discussions were resolved amicably.

