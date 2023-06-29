"Vince was just dying" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls cutting hilarious promo (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently recalled the time when he cut a promo on Jerry Lawler in Memphis and how it left Vince McMahon in splits.

Before becoming the SmackDown General Manager in 2004, Long managed a few wrestlers, including Rodney Mack, D'Lo Brown, and Mark Henry, among others. Mack was famous for his "White Boy" challenges, as part of which he squashed a few wrestlers. However, his streak was eventually broken by WWE legend Goldberg.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled that he and Rodney Mack once challenged Jerry Lawler at a show in Memphis.

Long revealed that after hearing his promo where he called out Lawler, Vince McMahon couldn't help but break into laughter.

"Well, I was doing The White Boy Challenge back in the day, and I was doing that with Rodney Mack, and I remember we went to Memphis, and we were in Jerry's hometown there. I remember getting into the ring, and I cut this promo on Jerry, and I said to him, 'I know these people here in Memphis; they think you're a king. Well, you're not a king to me. All you're to me is just another cracker with the crown.' Vince was just dying. That was hilarious," said Teddy Long. [8:00 - 8:36]

Teddy Long on signing with WWE

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long opened up about signing with WWE in 1998. He revealed that he had left WCW a few months back when he received a call from the company's then-Talent Relations manager, Jim Ross, who offered him a contract.

Teddy Long revealed that though it was a step down as he would return to being a referee, he took up the offer for the paycheque.

"Well, I left WCW, and I came home for a while. I guess I may have been home for five or six months or something like that, and I just got a call one day from Jim Ross. Jim Ross was already in WWE, and he was in charge of Talent Relations. And so Jim Ross called me up and said they wanted to bring me up. And he said, 'You'll have to go all the way to the bottom. We are going to bring you as a referee,'" said Teddy Long.

Though he started as a mere referee, Teddy Long went on to build a Hall of Fame-worthy career for himself in the global juggernaut.

