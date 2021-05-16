"Vince just got very impatient" - Jim Ross reveals WWE's issues with a top superstar's weight

Being a WWE Superstar is a demanding job as the talents have to be at their best physical conditions to excel in the company. Jim Ross recently opened up about Big Show's weight issues in the WWE during the most recent edition of Grilling JR.

Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed the WWE Judgment Day 2001 PPV, where Big Show faced Rhyno and Test in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Hardcore Championship.

Jim Ross stated that Big Show was relegated to the Hardcore division as WWE was concerned about his increasing weight.

As per Jim Ross, Big Show believed that he was the next Andre 'The Giant' for a very long time. Jim Ross added that the extra weight helped Show's cause of replicating the late great WWE legend.

Jim Ross explained that Big Show was a unique performer who was incredibly athletic for his size. Show came from a basketball background, and he used his athletic traits to great effect in the wrestling ring.

However, according to Jim Ross, Big Show lost his 'specialness' after gaining a few pounds.

"Too big. A lot of start-stop diets. Things you can I can understand. Paulie was just a, he was convinced early on that he was going to be the next Andre, and as a result of that, having that extra weight, north of 400 pounds, was a good thing. So, we wanted to keep investing in him, you know, he was a, for his size, a superheavyweight, very athletic for his size quite frankly, that's from his basketball days. He had good feet, he moved around pretty decently until he got too heavy, and then, some of the specialness of him started to wane," explained JR.

He was earning great money: Jim Ross on Big Show's WWE run in 2001

Jim Ross recalled that Vince McMahon got a little impatient with Big Show as the superstar was getting paid a lot of money. WWE officials were legitimately worried about Big Show's health as he was an established name at the time.

Jim Ross noted that every star had to pass a physical test, and while Big Show was capable enough of doing it, the added weight would have inevitably affected his performance.

"I just think that Vince just got very impatient. We were paying him a lot of money. He was earning great money, and so, the thought was maybe he should take more pride in his health, his appearance. Appearance for pro wrestling health, for his life, and you know, we don't need a guy that can't pass a physical, not that he couldn't, but if you can gain any weight, it's inevitable, it's bound to happen," added Ross.

Jim Ross spoke about the reliability factor of wrestlers and said that a company would lose trust in WWE talents who aren't willing to work on improving their bodies. Jim Ross revealed that several superstars also didn't like getting their weight checked backstage.

JR concluded by saying that Big Show just fell out of favor with Vince McMahon in the WWE for a brief period.

"So that's probably what was part of that whole situation; we go back to my old term reliability. Can a guy that doesn't want to lose weight become really reliable? The worst thing you can do is say, 'Well, I want to diet; I'm working on it. Then you weigh the same, maybe a little more the next week. I saw guys weigh in. That pissed a lot of guys off. They said, 'Don't understand why I have to weigh in, how f***** hard is to stand on the scales. What do you care? We have reasons for these things. So, I don't get it. That's kind of where we were there. I think Paul had just fallen out of favor a little bit with the big guy," Jim Ross stated.

Paul Wight, aka Big Show, currently finds himself in AEW alongside Jim Ross. The former WWE Champion can be found every Monday in the commentary booth on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.